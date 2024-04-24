2024 Ghana Business and Innovation Awards: Top Companies Honoured 

The 2024 Ghana Business and Innovations Awards, endorsed by the West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Strategic Accountancy has honoured 2 individuals and 21 companies that played significant roles in the development of various sectors in Ghana.

The award recognized businesses that not only delivered services to their clients but also demonstrated dedication, excellence, and innovation in their endeavours.

Millennium Communications, a subsidiary of KN Communications Group, a leading corporate event management company in Ghana with global brand affiliations, organized the prestigious awards ceremony.

Each year, the 2024 Ghana Business and Innovations Awards recognizes organizations that have worked to make a difference and also demonstrated extraordinary business resilience, compassion, and humility in the delivery of service.

The Event Director, Oheneba Kwabena Kena noted that “Ghana Corporate Excellence Awards is an event organized to solely recognize business excellence by conducting a comprehensive and accurate independent market research survey to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence for the quality of their service, value, professionalism, and integrity.”

“It is a true reflection of the marketplace as it represents the views of clients and partners in the business market across the nation. This award recognizes a brand that consistently delivers a high level of service to its clients,” he said.

Hon Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister of Finance Designate stated that “there is a need for companies, large, medium, and small to be innovative in this era of digitalization. It is through innovation that we can grow and push our resources across our boundaries “

The Chairman of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nana Agyenim Boateng disclosed that companies need to gather as one body to be able to hold accountable stakeholders in Ghana. He stated that the right economic environment helps businesses to thrive.

Starting with individual Honorees followed by the companies, below are the 2024 GBIA winners; Dr Joe Anokye – Director General, of National Communications Authority won the Exemplary Leadership Award (Technology Sector), Mr Daniel Wilson Addo – CEO, of Consolidated Bank Ghana won the Exemplary Leadership Award (Banking), Capemay Properties Ghana won the Real Estate Company of the Year (Luxury), Savanna Diamond Cement Limited won Cement Company of the Year, Prudential Life Insurance Won Life Insurance of the Year, Consolidated Bank Ghana won Innovative Bank of the Year.

MTN Mobile Money won the Mobile Money Leadership Award, LB Services Limited Won Freight Forwarder of the Year, GNPC Foundation won CSR & Social Investment Company of the Year, Inveteck Global won Cyber Security Training Company of the Year, Digital Jewels Ltd won IT Governance / Compliance Consulting Firm of the Year, MDS – Lancet Laboratories Ghana won Medical Diagnostics Company of the Year.

Ernest Chemist Limited won Pharmaceutical Company Of The Year, Axiss Shipping Limited won Brand Of The Year (Shipping), JIK Management Consultancy Service won Management Consultancy Firm Of The Year, Berock Construction Limited won Innovative Construction Company Of The Year, Rabito Clinic Limited won HealthCare Brand Of The Year, Jonmoore International Limited won Haulage Company Of The Year, Lambodra Group Ghana won Business IT Service Provider Of The Year, Edu Herbal Clinic won Herbal Clinic Of The Year, Clydestone Ghana PLC won ICT Company Of The Year, Gapuma Ghana Limited won Industrial Chemicals Supplier Of The Year, Gilsan Manufacturing Company Limited won Antiseptic Manufacturing Company Of The Year.