2024 Ghana West Africa Business Excellence Awards: 60 Companies and Individuals honoured

The Ghana – West Africa Business Excellence Awards’ 7th edition, organised by KN Unique Communications and endorsed by the West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry has honoured outstanding companies and individuals from various business sector in Ghana and other countries of West Africa.

The awards event provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies which have over the years played a significant role in development of the business sector.

It also promotes excellence in innovation, enterprise and endeavor, while also rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible.

Present at the ceremony held in Accra as Special Guests of Honour were Mr. Mark Badu –Aboagye, CEO, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Phillipine Consulate to Ghana, Ms. Maricel Villanueva Wu and Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Maher Kheir, Mr. Mark Badu –Aboagye, who happens to be the Keynote Speaker, in his speech congratulated all awardees and assured entrepreneurs that the GNCCI will seek for an enabling environment that will make businesses thrive in Ghana.

He also stressed the need for these businesses to aim at being part of the globalised digital economy and place their business on the world stage.

H.E Maher Kheir, Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corp stated in his speech that businesses and entrepreneurs should be persistent and innovative in tough times and have the zeal to move forward.

He also congratulated the nominees and awardees of the event.

The ceremony’s purpose is to celebrate the achievements of individuals and companies which have distinguished themselves in the sector during the year under review, and saw the ultimate awards going to Dr. Nick Danso Adjei crowned Entrepreneur of the year, Catherine Wesley (Country Manager) Emirates Airline Ghana who won Business Leader of the year (Airline) and Mr. Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi (CEO, Bui Power Authority) who won Business Leader of the year (Energy) Acacia Health Insurance won Brand of The Year (Health Insurance) ;Infinix Ghana (Infinix) won Smartphone Brand of the year ; Accra City Hotel won Innovative Hotel of the Year ; Africa World Airlines Excellence in HSEQ Award (Aviation) ; Amenfiman Rural Bank Limited won Rural Bank Brand of the Year; AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine Tarkwa won Mining Company of the Year ;BCK Graffiato Paint – Innovative PaintCompany of the Year; Bui Power Authority won Renewable Energy Company of Year ; Emirates Airline won International Airline Company of the Year ; Enterprise Insurance Ghana wonInsurance Company of the Year (General) ; Euracare Hospital won Multi Specialist Hospital of the Year and Far East Mercantile Company Limited won FMCG Distribution Company of the Year

First Bank Ghana won Bank of The Year whiles Frimps Oil Company Limited won Oil Marketing Brand of the Year; Ghana Link Network Services Ltd – Trade Facilitation Company of the Year ; Happy Sunshine Co Limited won Food Manufacturing Company of the Year ; Imperial Health Sciences Ghana – Logistics Supplier of the Year (Healthcare) Interplast Limited – Plastic Pipes Manufacturer of the Year;iSON Xperiences Ghana Limited won BPO Company of the Year whiles Jay Kay Industries & Investments Ltd won Paper Manufacturing Company of the Year ; Lion Security Services won Security Company of the Year whiles M&G Pharmaceuticals – Pharmaceutical Company of the Year ; Mass Logistics Ghana Limited won Indigenous Customs Brokerage Company of the Year and Mayfair Estates Ltd – Real Estate Developer of the Year (Upper Income) Medimafo Herbal Clinic won Herbal Clinic of the Year whiles Metropolitan Health Insurance won Health Insurance Company of the Year; Miltrac Ghana Limited won Mining Support Company of the Year; MSC Ghana – Shipping Company of the Year; Nkulenu Industries Ltd – Indigenous Manufacturing Company of the Year; Omega Securities won Security Team of the Year Ramoth Services Limited won Engineering / Construction Company of the Year whiles Stellar Travel won Aviation Travel and Tour Company of the Year ; Sunda Fm Manufacturing Limited Company won FMCG Manufacturing Company of the Year ; Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited won Power Generation Company of the Year ; Sunshine Healthcare Ltd wonMedical Diagnostic Company of the Year whiles Total Petroleum Ghana Plc won Indigenous Oil Marketing Company of the Year and Triple A Enterprise Limited won Security Packaging Company of the Year

United Bank of Africa Ghana – Brand of the Year (Bank) ; B5 Plus Group won Steel Manufacturing Company of the year ; Advans Ghana won Savings and Loans Company of the Year;Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank won Rural Bank of the year, Vanguard Assurance – Indigenous Insurance Company of the year and Sylprin Ghana Limited – Fire Protection Engineering Company of the Year.