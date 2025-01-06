2024 GUSA Games Kick Off with Grand Opening Ceremony at University of Cape Coast

The 2024 Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games officially began on Monday, 6 January, with an exciting opening ceremony held at the University of Cape Coast’s New Examination Centre.

While the event began earlier with preliminary activities on Friday, 3 January, the competition will run through until 18 January 2025, bringing together 16 universities across Ghana in an exhilarating multi-sport showdown.

Participating institutions include prestigious universities such as the University of Ghana (UG), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University for Development Studies (UDS), and University of Education, Winneba (UEW). The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), and University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) will also be competing, alongside the host institution, the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The games will feature 12 dynamic sports, including athletics, basketball, beach volleyball, football, handball, hockey, netball, table tennis, and volleyball, among others. This diverse range of disciplines will provide a vibrant platform for Ghana’s top university athletes to showcase their skills and passion for sports.

As the excitement builds, the GUSA Games are set to become a thrilling spectacle, offering not just fierce competition but also a chance for students and alumni to come together in support of their universities. Fans from across the country will eagerly cheer on their alma maters, making this year’s event a true celebration of university sports and camaraderie.