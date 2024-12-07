2024 Ibrahim Index of African Governance Highlights Progress Amid Growing Challenges

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has released the 2024 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), offering a comprehensive analysis of governance trends across Africa over the past decade.

This biennial dataset assesses the performance of 54 African countries across four key categories: Security & Rule of Law; Participation, Rights & Inclusion; Foundations for Economic Opportunity; and Human Development. The report, based on 322 variables from 49 independent sources, reveals both progress and setbacks, with some countries making strides while others face deterioration in governance.

While there has been notable progress in human and economic development for many, the overall governance trajectory in Africa stalled in 2022. This stagnation is attributed to rising conflict, security concerns, and the shrinking space for democracy. Over the decade from 2014 to 2023, just over half of Africa’s population lived in countries that saw governance improvements, but the remaining half experienced declines, with governance levels in 2023 worse than they were in 2014.

However, the IIAG reveals significant variations across the continent. Several countries, including Egypt, Morocco, Madagascar, and Côte d’Ivoire, have demonstrated consistent governance improvements, with some accelerating progress since 2019. Seychelles, in particular, has made striking gains, overtaking Mauritius to become the top-ranked African country in 2023.

Conversely, other nations have seen a concerning decline in governance, with countries like Sudan, Tunisia, and Comoros grappling with prolonged crises. High-ranking nations such as Mauritius, Botswana, and Namibia also feature among the most deteriorated countries over the last decade, despite remaining in the top rankings.

The report highlights notable progress in economic and human development, particularly in areas such as infrastructure and women’s equality. Access to mobile communications, the internet, and energy has seen significant improvements, benefiting a large proportion of Africa’s population. However, governance related to security and democracy has worsened, with steep declines in security and citizen participation, affecting more than 77% of Africa’s population.

Despite these advancements, public perceptions of governance have worsened in many areas. The public’s view of economic opportunities, in particular, has declined significantly, reflecting growing frustration despite improvements in governance dimensions. This is especially evident in the Public Perception of Economic Opportunities, which was the most deteriorated indicator of all 96 IIAG metrics.

Mo Ibrahim, the Founder and Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, reflected on the findings, emphasizing that the 2024 IIAG serves as a stark reminder of the threats posed by deepening security crises and diminishing democratic participation. While global challenges contribute to these trends, their impact is particularly concerning in Africa, as they threaten the continent’s progress in key areas such as economic and social development.

However, Ibrahim cautioned against generalizing Africa’s governance landscape, pointing out the continent’s vast diversity. While some countries are experiencing alarming governance declines, others, such as Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, and Seychelles, exemplify what is possible in terms of progress and improvement. Ibrahim called for hope, suggesting that the successes observed in certain nations and key areas, such as infrastructure and women’s equality, demonstrate that positive change is achievable.

