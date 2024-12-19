Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Record with 15th Title as Real Madrid Defeat Pachuca in Intercontinental Cup Final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has solidified his legendary status at the club after his side triumphed 3-0 over Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final, marking his 15th title with the Spanish giants.

Kylian Mbappe put Real Madrid ahead in the first half, followed by Rodrygo Goes who doubled the lead shortly after the break. Vinicius Jr. sealed the victory with a calm penalty conversion, ensuring the Intercontinental Cup would be heading to Madrid.

This victory allowed Ancelotti to surpass Miguel Munoz, who had previously won 14 titles during his 15-year tenure with the club, making Ancelotti the manager with the most titles in Real Madrid history.

Ancelotti’s remarkable achievements include two Champions League titles, two La Liga championships, two Copa del Rey trophies, three UEFA Super Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and one FIFA Continental Cup. His first stint with Real Madrid ran from 2013 to 2015, and after a return in 2021, Ancelotti has continued to guide the team to success.

Ancelotti’s success puts him ahead of legendary figures such as Zinedine Zidane, whose four-year reign yielded 11 titles. Luis Molowny and Vicente Del Bosque follow in the list, with eight and seven trophies respectively. Yet, despite his success, Ancelotti’s place as the club’s most decorated manager could still be challenged by Zidane’s rapid triumphs.