2024 is for you – Traders hail Bawumia at Kumasi Central Market

Traders occupying the various stalls at the ultra-modern Kejetia market have hailed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

,declaring him as the next leader of Ghana in 2024.

The market queen of yam sellers made this declaration when Vice President Bawumia visited the market on Monday, 20th March to have first hand knowledge of the unfortunate fire outbreak in the market.

In his address Dr, Bawumia assured the traders at the Kejetia Market the place will be open to business tomorrow, March 21, 2023 which counters earlier announcement by managers of the facility of an extension to the closure.

They indicate that the anouncement comes as a big relief to them after authorities closed down the facility to allow for investigations into the cause of last week’s fire

His assurance came on the heel of traders’ insistence the place had to be opened for business so that the affected shops are dealt with in an isolated case.

Dr Bawumia’s intervention is timely has brought a sigh of relief to the traders who disclosed that they were gradually being pushed out of business as a result of the closure.

The Vice President has also assured users of the facility the President his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is willing to come to the aid of the traders to make life much easier for them. Dr Bawumia assured the affected market women government will support them with some funds in order to get back to business.

This was after he toured the Kejetia Market facility to ascertain the extent of damage and sympathize with traders.

Addressing the traders, he said it was important that life was brought back to the market through trading activities.

“I know what worries you (traders is the lack of work), the closure of the market is really a source of worry. The fire service say they know what happened, it’s not electrical fault, they have examined all, tomorrow the market will be opened so business can go on”

“President Nana to intervene and support traders at the Kejetia market that had their shops and wares damaged. He has also asked for government support in implementing recommendations of the fire from the investigations.

He urged the traders to be vigilant in the market to avert future occurrences as the fire was started by a trader cooking so close to combustible materials

“We have visited the spot of the fires and 33 shops were gutted. I have asked for a reason. I have been told investigations so far have suggested someone was cooking in his shop with gas. That is where the fire started”

“Other shops close by also sell turpentine, gunpowder and other combustible that resulted in explosions in the market”