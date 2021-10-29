2024 is the right time and season for the Dombos to lead NPP-Razak Opoku

Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that the right time and season for the Dombo family of the New Patriotic Party to lead the tradition of the party is in the 2024 elections.

He said Dombo family from the North had majority seats making the automatic leader at the time, but decided that Busia should be the leader of the tradition and with Edward Akufo-Addo from the Danquah block being the ceremonial President.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, Mr Razak Opoku said ” the Dombos through late former Vice President Aliu Mahama supported Busia through John Agyekum Kufuor to become President.

“Again, the Dombos through Dr. Bawumia has supported President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (Danquah) to become President and therefore it is the absolute time for Danquah and Busia to support the Dombos through Dr. Bawumia to become President too.

Mr Razak Opoku said the Dombos had faithfully served Danquah and Busia for the Presidency for a long time and that it was now the time and season for the Dombo to lead the party for the 2024 elections through Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win the 2020 polls.