2024 LCB Corporate Games Commences To Strengthen Port Industry Solidarity

Crisis Management Solutions Company, LCB Worldwide Ghana, which has been rendering disinfection services at the nation’s ports since 2018, has commenced the third edition of its corporate games, a football tournament ultimately intended to improve solidarity with key stakeholders.

The tournament is part of the company’s CSR initiative and has been in existence for

three years, with its first edition beginning in 2022 and the second edition in 2023.

The objectives of the tournament are to foster unity, build relationships among participating teams, ensure physical fitness among staff and promote teamwork.

The annual games are also in fulfilment of the Country Manager of LCB Worldwide Demir Kuran Gokhan’s passion and commitment to sporting activities in the country.

This year’s edition which kicked off on Saturday May 11 in Tema Community 2, will last for two months.

The 16 corporate organizations participating in this year’s games include Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s Fire Department, Ghana Police, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Ghana Union of Traders Association, Wilmar Africa, McDan Group among others.

There is an attractive prize money for the tournament’s overall champion, as well as

second and third place positions. The competition will also reward the top goalkeeper and goal king.

A trophy will be awarded to the winner of the tournament in addition to cash prizes and medals for outstanding performers.

The Officer in charge of Operations at LCB Worldwide Ghana, Felix Segbeja, said the company is committed to promoting sustainable healthy trade practices through strong collaboration with stakeholders.

A Supervisor at the Operations department of LCB Worldwide Ghana, Philomena Ocloo, said the company will continue to work to protect lives through the fumigation activities.

“With health, we are supposed to protect ourselves against diseases so when the containers are brought into the port and are going out, we are supposed to disinfect them so as to avoid any diseases out there.,” she said.