2024 MTN FA Cup Final; Bofoakwa Tano to clash with Nsoatreman

Two Bono Region-based Premier Division clubs, Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman will clash in the 2024 MTN FA Cup Final scheduled for the renovated University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon, Accra at a date to be announced.

Nsoatreman led by newly appointed Black Meteors trainer, Coach Maxwell Konadu secured their spot in the MTN FA Cup final after defeating Legon Cities 2-1 in an exciting rainy semi-final encounter.

Bofoakwa Tano also emerged as 2-1 winners over Dreams FC in another interesting game. Earlier they had threatened not to honour the match due to financial difficulties, but after winning they have decided to play in the continental competition if they win the cup.

Both matches were played at Sogakope WAFA Park aka Red Bull Arena.

The matches exposed some new stars with coaches of both clubs plotting plans, tactics, and strategies to prove they are the best and capable of going to Africa.

Aboagye Dacosta and Elijah Addai scored for Bofoakwa in the Semi-Final. Abdul Manaf Umar, Foster Apertorgor, and Mohammed Abdul Rahman were stars for Nsoatreman.

Coach John Eduafu of Bofoakwa hailed his players for their determination and discipline to edge out the defending champions.

Officials of MTN Ghana also expressed their gratitude to the fans who defied the rains to attend the matches.