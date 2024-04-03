2024 MTN FA Cup: Three Teams Qualify

Three teams have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2024 MTN FA Cup, with defending champions Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals yet to secure their place till 17 April 2024.

The three premier divisions – Bofoakwa Tano, Legon Cities, and Nsoatreman FC emerged victorious from the quarter-final stage, edging out their respective opponents in exciting meets.

Bofoakwa Tano fortified their stand in the competition with a dramatic semi-final berth after defeating Skyy FC 5-4 on penalties. The game ended in a deadlock at 1-1 after regulation time, with Elisha Addai’s 17th-minute opener for Bofoakwa Tano being canceled out by Andrews Cobbinah’s equalizer for Skyy FC. Bofoakwa Tano will take on the winner of the upcoming quarter-final clash between Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals, which kicks off on 17 April.

Legon Cities got a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bechem United at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams. The lone goal proved enough to take them into the semi-finals, where they will lock horns with Nsoatreman FC.

As the MTN FA Cup semi-final pairings are confirmed, all eyes are now on the upcoming matches. Bofoakwa Tano will be aiming to cause an upset against the winner of the Dreams FC vs. Soccer Intellectuals encounter, while Legon Cities will look to continue their cup run against Nsoatreman FC.

The Semi-finals are set for May 10-13,2024, while the grand final of the MTN FA Cup competition will come off on June 23/24,2024.