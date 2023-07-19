2024 Namibia-Kenya Trade and Investment Conference to be Hosted in Nairobi

WINDHOEK, Namibia, 19th July 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Namibia-Kenya Trade and Investment Conference will be an annual event, with the next event to be hosted in Nairobi Kenya in June 2024.

The conference will be hosted alternately between Kenya and Namibia, the founder and Brand Ambassador Elvis Mboya announced at the just concluded successful event that took place at the NamPower Convention Centre in Windhoek from 29-30 June. The venue and date for the next event in Nairobi will be communicated in due course, according to the founder.

In Windhoek, the two-day event that attracted about 200 in-person delegates, aimed ‘to enhance partnerships between Namibia-Kenya business community’. The keynote speakers were Hon Maureen Hinda-Mbuende – Deputy Minister of Finance and Enterprise, Ambassador Michael Sialai – Kenya High Commissioner to Namibia, Joseph Uapingena – Mayor City of Windhoek, and Mboya.

Guest speakers were from the Ministry of Trade, Industrialization and SME Development, Namibia Investment Development Board (NIPDB), Kingdom Bank Kenya, and Optiven Group Kenya.

Other speakers were from the Kenya Welfare Association in Namibia led by Chairperson Amos Sule, Peter Wamburi – Chairperson of Kenya-Namibia Savings and Cooperative Society, Namibian entrepreneur Benestus Kandorozu, and former Okakarara Councillor turned businessperson Vetaruhe Kandorozu, among others.

The event was co-moderated by Toucy Tjitombo – Namibian TV talk-show host and media personality and Racheal Mahugu – Conference treasurer and banker. Topics discussed were business opportunities in Kenya and Namibia, business environment in Kenya and Namibia, strategies of having presence in Kenya and Namibia, how to identify a potential business partner, how to identify a potential business partner, how to package your business for readiness in engaging in intra Africa trade, and sources of business finance.

“The just concluded conference in Windhoek was a resounding success, thanks to the joint effort of the planning committee both in Namibia and Kenya, and support from our invaluable partners. We had great physical networking sessions, speeches, discussions, smart partnerships and collaborations. We will share tangible outcomes in due course,” Mboya said.

“Moving forward, we pledge to triple our efforts to make sure that the next conference in Nairobi be bigger and better. I urge companies and individuals interested to partner with us to start activating their engagements with us to ensure early preparations for a very successful event.”

The annual conference seeks to attract finance, build links among businesses and investors, and strengthen people-to-people trade between Kenyans and Namibians. The initial launch was hosted at the Optiven Global Office in Karen Nairobi on 7 March 2023.