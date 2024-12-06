2024 Polls: “This election is about economic liberation” – Sweety Aborchie tells DW News

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Sweety Aborchie recently appeared on DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, to share critical insights on Ghana’s 2024 General Election.

The elections, scheduled for December 7, 2024, are seen as a defining moment for a nation grappling with economic challenges and governance issues.

During the interview, Aborchie called the election a fight for “economic liberation,” emphasising the need for leadership to address issues of illegal mining (galamsey), the high cost of living, currency depreciation, and electricity challenges.

“This election is about economic liberation for Ghanaians. We are looking for a leader who can fix galamsey, reduce the cost of living, stabilise the cedi, and keep the lights on,” she stated.

On the recently resolved impasse over the electoral peace pact, she explained how the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had initially withheld their signature, demanding justice for the seven lives lost during the 2020 elections.

Despite their demands being unmet, the NDC eventually signed, committing to peace.

Aborchie also discussed Ghana’s current economic struggles, noting that while the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) claims recovery, many Ghanaians feel little relief.

“The microeconomic indicators the government touts do not reflect lived realities—rising costs of living and pervasive unemployment,” she said.

Citing a recent Afrobarometer report, she highlighted poverty and unemployment as top voter concerns that will likely shape the electoral outcome.

Aborchie’s appearance on DW News further cemented her reputation as one of Ghana’s leading media voices and an expert on governance and development issues.

“This election is pivotal. Ghanaians are looking for leadership that listens, understands, and delivers,” she added.