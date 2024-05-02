2024 Simpa Aboakyer Festival Health Walk Held

Source: James Kweku Baako, Winneba

The paramount chief of the Efutu Traditional Council, Neryi Ghartey, and the Efutu Municipal Chief Executive, Kassim, have called on all in the country to come and witness the climax of Simpa Aboakyer Festival celebration this Saturday. The call was made during the 2024 Aboakyir Health Walk.

The health walk that was organized by the Efutu Traditional Council and was supported by key stakeholders like the Ghana Authority lasted for more than four hours starting from the Winneba Junction and ending at the palace of the paramount chief, Neryi Ghartey. The well-patronized health walk was electrified by brass bands and mobile sound systems.

In the process, the Paramount Chief and his entourage as well as the entire staff of the Ghana Tourism Authority in Cape Coast, the Ghana Hoteliers Association, Tourism clubs in the region, and many other groups and individuals partook in the event. It was all joyous seeing the Paramount Chief and other traditional rulers as well as the Municipal Chief Executive, Kassim, leading the walk through all principal streets in Winneba up to the palace of the Paramount Chief where it ended. This was quickly followed by a donation of assorted soft and alcoholic drinks, four bottles of Schnapps drinks, quantities of bottled water, and an unspecified amount of money to the Efutu Traditional Council.

Donating the items, the Central Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Charles Kwaku Buabin, on behalf of the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, commended the Efutu Traditional Council for preceding the grand durbar of the Aboakyer Festival with a health walk. This, according to him stems from the fact that, would enable the two Asafo Companies, Dentsefo, and Tuafo Asafo Companies to become healthier to embark upon the deer hunting expedition. Mr. Buabin disclosed that the health walk has enabled the GTA to discover some sacred routes and shrines that when properly researched could become tourist sites in the Efutu Municipality.

The Paramount Chief, Neryi Ghartey, thanked all for gracing the event and expressed optimism that it would enable them to be healthier to embark on the deer hunting expedition. Neryi Ghartey also thanked me Ghana Tourism Authority, most especially the CEO, Akwasi Agyemang, for fulfilling the promise4 made to him of partaking in the health walk. He could not hide his feelings about gracing the event with the donation.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Kassim Zubairu, thanked all for turning out their number to make the health walk more colorful. He disclosed that thousands of both domestic and foreign tourists have expressed the desire to come to watch the Simpa Aboakyer Festival this Saturday. He pleaded with the two Asafo Companies, Dentsefo and Tuafo as well as all in the area to give peace a chance before, during, and after the celebration.

He disclosed that the Municipal Assembly and the Traditional Council in conjunction with the Wild Life Agency will on Saturday bring a mobile zoo to the abode of the durbar ground for those who have never seen live lions, deer, and other wild animals to see them free of charge. Alhaji Kassim Zubairu thanked the MP of the Efutu Constituency, Afenyo Markin, for the support given to the traditional council in this year’s celebration.

The Aboakyer Festival celebration dates back centuries in the Efutu Traditional Council as a result of an exodus that killed most of the inhabitants. Oral Tradition has it that the Arch divinity of the area, Penkye Otu, after being consulted asked a live deer to be sacrificed annually to cleanse the area of bad omens. Hence, the celebration of the Aboakyer which means “hunting for animals.”