2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Girls Cup Final: Ghana’s Black Maidens Set to Face Nigeria’s Flamingos

The final of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Girls Cup promises to be an electrifying clash between Ghana’s Black Maidens and Nigeria’s Flamingos.

Nigeria booked their spot in the final with a determined 2-0 victory over Benin in the semi-finals. The Flamingos have been in impressive form throughout the tournament, scoring 14 goals while conceding only two. Goals from Mary Lucky Mkp and Peace Effiong ensured Nigeria’s passage to the final.

On the other hand, Ghana’s Black Maidens delivered a commanding performance in their semi-final match against Ivory Coast, winning 5-0. Star forward Christana Ashiaku stole the spotlight with a first-half hat-trick, and Zipporah Ayantoya and Seidatu Wahab added further goals in the second half. Ghana’s Latifa Musah, a standout defender, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for her exceptional performance at the heart of Ghana’s defense.

The highly anticipated final between the Black Maidens and the Flamingos will be a closely contested battle, with both teams determined to secure the prestigious title. Ghana will be aiming to regain their prominence in women’s football after a two-year ban due to age-cheating issues, while Nigeria sees the tournament as crucial preparation for their upcoming U-17 World Cup qualifiers.

The final will take place on Sunday, December 22, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, and fans can expect a thrilling encounter as both teams strive for glory.