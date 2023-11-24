2024 World Acrobatics Championships moved from Israel

The 29th edition of the World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships, which was scheduled to be held in March 2024 in the Israeli city of Holon, will be moved to another country yet to be determined due to the security situation in Israel.

On October 7, a violent conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas, making it impossible to hold international sporting competitions in the country.

A statement released Thursday by the Israel Gymnastics Federation (IGF), citing the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) decision, said that Israel would be given the option to host the World Championships in 2026.

Additionally, the 13th edition of the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, originally scheduled to take place in Holon earlier in March, will not take place in Israel either.

“We accept the decision of the FIG with great regret, as the world championships are the highest mark of prestige that can be aspired to,” the IGF said.

“However, we understand that the current circumstances and in the meantime the great uncertainty make the task impossible,” it added.