2024 YAWC annual global congregates in Abuja

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) has announced that its 2024 Annual Global Convocation will be hosted in Abuja, the administrative capital of Nigeria, from October 27 to 31, 2024.

According to a statement released by YAWC, this year’s theme, “Enhancing Women’s Economic Empowerment through Technology and Innovation,” is in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 5, which aims to promote gender equality and empower all women and girls.

The event, which is expected to draw around 4000 participants from across Africa and the diaspora, will bring together women from various backgrounds, including the corporate sector, NGOs, politics, governance, arts, entertainment, entrepreneurship, business, tech, innovation, and tertiary students.

Renowned women leaders from Africa, Europe, America, and Asia, as well as business giants and officials from the United Nations (UN) Women and the African Union Commission, will lead the conversation at the congress.

The statement also revealed that participants will have the opportunity to present their projects during parallel sessions, and the event will feature cultural nights, sporting activities, and gala dinners, among others.

The statement indicated that the convocation has, since its inception in 2016, impacted thousands of young African women who are positioned as change agents in their communities.

YAWC convocation is open to young women of African descent worldwide as registration is currently ongoing, and prospective participants can log on to (www.yawcafrica.org) to register and be part of this life-changing experience.

“The platform promotes knowledge sharing and intellectual discourse and most importantly, engenders a strong sense of belonging which propels participants to become changemakers in their immediate environments with rippling effects on the continent and the world at large,” the statement said.

