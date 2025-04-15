2025 AfricaTech Awards at VivaTech: Nigeria, Kenya & Tunisia top the list for this 4th edition

PARIS, France, 14 April, 2025 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Viva Technology proudly announces the 45 finalists for the 2025 AfricaTech Awards. For this 4th annual edition, this signature VivaTech initiative continues its mission: to highlight and support the most innovative and highest-impact startups on the African continent.
The AfricaTech Awards reaffirm their ambition to honor African innovation and entrepreneurship at VivaTech. This initiative aims to celebrate and promote the most promising startups on the continent seeking to address major economic, societal and environmental challenges. This year again, the prize focuses on young companies with high potential in three key sectors: GreenTech; HealthTech; and E-commerce & FinTech.
VivaTech and its Knowledge Partner, Deloitte, selected the finalists out of 492 applicants for this 2025 edition.
The E-commerce & FinTech category received the highest number of entries (216), followed by the GreenTech category (161) and, finally, HealthTech (115).
This year once again, Nigeria confirms its dynamism with the highest representation among the 56 African countries in the running. 110 Nigerian applications were received, a 70% increase over last year’s edition of the AfricaTech Awards. Kenya remains in second place with 51 applicants, continuing its strong mobilization from one edition to the next. New this year: Tunisia arrives on the podium in third place.
Of the 45 finalist startups, half were founded or co-founded by women. The HealthTech category stands out as the sector with the highest number of female-led startups, with 50% of applicants founded or co-founded by women.
“I am proud that this year’s AfricaTech Awards has once again attracted so many high quality entries from across the African continent,” says François Bitouzet, Managing Director of Viva Technology. “This reinforces our approach at VivaTech: to bring together the many voices of tech. And, of course, we are delighted once again to showcase the unique place of Africa in the international atlas of innovation.”
These startups were selected based on the following criteria:
- The positive and concrete impact of their solutions on society or the environment
- The quality of their innovation
- The potential for development across the African continent and beyond
- The richness and experience of the teams’ talents as well as the viability of their business model
The winners will be announced at the VivaTech Global Awards Ceremony taking place on Thursday, 12 June 2025, with Édouard Mendy as patron of the AfricaTech Awards for the second year in a row.
The winners will be announced at the VivaTech Global Awards Ceremony taking place on Thursday, 12 June 2025, with Édouard Mendy as patron of the AfricaTech Awards for the second year in a row.
An emblematic figure of African football, Édouard Mendy, crowned champion of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and voted best goalkeeper of the year in 2022, is also a committed player in the African tech ecosystem. Passionate about innovation and convinced of the potential of the continent’s talents, he has already invested in several technology projects in Africa, thus affirming his desire to support local economic entrepreneurship.
The 45 startups selected for the final phase of the Africa Tech Awards competition
The top 15 startups in the E-commerce & FinTech category:
Kuueza Ghana
Regxta Nigeria
Zeeh Africa Nigeria
AgroCenta Ghana
Shecluded Nigeria
eQUB Ethiopia
WamiAgro Limited Ghana
Kam aleon Limited Mozambique
Kam ioun Tunisia
eMaisha Pay Uganda
Happy Pay South Africa
CYTO | Financial Automation Angola
SAYNA Madagascar
PressPayNg Nigeria
Flex Finance Nigeria
The top 15 startups in the HealthTech category:
Parkers Mobile Clinic Nigeria
VIEBEG Rwanda
Gabbi Health Nigeria
MedSol AI Solutions South Africa
Reme-D Egypt
UltraTeb Egypt
iZola Kenya
Zuri Health Kenya
TIBU Health Kenya
QubX3D Egypt
Shezlong, Egypt
SafeSip Limited Tanzania
Sghartoon Tunisia
Natal Cares Nigeria
Doktorconnect Nigeria
The top 15 startups in the GreenTech category:
CABAX FARMS Nigeria
Trashcoin Nigeria
AgriEdge Morocco
GreenMorph Global Egypte
Plentify Afrique du Sud
Crop2Cash Nigeria
Munakyalo Agrofresh Uganda
Ecorich Solutions Limited Kenya
Prime Energy Cameroon
MellowVans South Africa
FLOEWS Nigeria
Cloudfret Morocco
Farmer Lifeline Kenya
ZED MOTORS Benin
Bekia Egypt
KEY FIGURES
3 categories
GreenTech, Health Tech, E-commerce & FinTech
492 applications
45 startups selected
3 winners announced at VivaTech 12 June 2025 on Stage One with one of them taking the Grand Prize
Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of Viva Tech.
About Viva Technology
VivaTech accelerates innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major companies and investors responding to our world’s biggest challenges. Each year, over four exciting days in Paris, VivaTech creates Europe’s biggest technology and startup event, exploring the most disruptive topics in tech with world-premiere demos, launches and conferences in a collaborative ecosystem. This is where business meets innovation. Join us for the ninth edition of VivaTech 11-14 June 2025.
For more information go to our website at https://vivatechnology.com/media and follow us on social media @VivaTech.
Viva Technology Contacts:
Publicis Consultants – vivatech@publicisconsultants.com
Viva Technology – Léa Roos: lea.roos@vivatechnology.com
Inès Vautier: ines.vautier@vivatechnology.com
About Deloitte Francophone Africa
With more than 1,600 employees, including 50 partners, based in 12 offices in French-speaking
Africa, Deloitte French-speaking Africa offers its clients local and tailor-made support thanks to its mastery of local issues. We have been working for more than 30 years in 19 French-speaking African countries in North, West and Central Africa. Our consulting, audit, legal and tax, financial advisory and risk advisory activities allow us to meet the expectations and needs of public and private players (Banks, Insurance, Telecom, Media, Technologies, Health, Consumer Business, etc.).
Press contact:
Deloitte: Nadia Dussol – kdussol@deloitte.fr
The post 2025 AfricaTech Awards at VivaTech: Nigeria, Kenya & Tunisia top the list for this 4th edition appeared first on African Media Agency.