2025 AfricaTech Awards at VivaTech: Nigeria, Kenya & Tunisia top the list for this 4th edition

PARIS, France, 14 April, 2025 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Viva Technology proudly announces the 45 finalists for the 2025 AfricaTech Awards. For this 4th annual edition, this signature VivaTech initiative continues its mission: to highlight and support the most innovative and highest-impact startups on the African continent.

The AfricaTech Awards reaffirm their ambition to honor African innovation and entrepreneurship at VivaTech. This initiative aims to celebrate and promote the most promising startups on the continent seeking to address major economic, societal and environmental challenges. This year again, the prize focuses on young companies with high potential in three key sectors: GreenTech; HealthTech; and E-commerce & FinTech.

VivaTech and its Knowledge Partner, Deloitte, selected the finalists out of 492 applicants for this 2025 edition.

The E-commerce & FinTech category received the highest number of entries (216), followed by the GreenTech category (161) and, finally, HealthTech (115).

This year once again, Nigeria confirms its dynamism with the highest representation among the 56 African countries in the running. 110 Nigerian applications were received, a 70% increase over last year’s edition of the AfricaTech Awards. Kenya remains in second place with 51 applicants, continuing its strong mobilization from one edition to the next. New this year: Tunisia arrives on the podium in third place.

Of the 45 finalist startups, half were founded or co-founded by women. The HealthTech category stands out as the sector with the highest number of female-led startups, with 50% of applicants founded or co-founded by women.

“I am proud that this year’s AfricaTech Awards has once again attracted so many high quality entries from across the African continent,” says François Bitouzet, Managing Director of Viva Technology. “This reinforces our approach at VivaTech: to bring together the many voices of tech. And, of course, we are delighted once again to showcase the unique place of Africa in the international atlas of innovation.”

These startups were selected based on the following criteria:

The positive and concrete impact of their solutions on society or the environment

The quality of their innovation

The potential for development across the African continent and beyond

The richness and experience of the teams’ talents as well as the viability of their business model

The winners will be announced at the VivaTech Global Awards Ceremony taking place on Thursday, 12 June 2025, with Édouard Mendy as patron of the AfricaTech Awards for the second year in a row.

An emblematic figure of African football, Édouard Mendy, crowned champion of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and voted best goalkeeper of the year in 2022, is also a committed player in the African tech ecosystem. Passionate about innovation and convinced of the potential of the continent’s talents, he has already invested in several technology projects in Africa, thus affirming his desire to support local economic entrepreneurship.

The 45 startups selected for the final phase of the Africa Tech Awards competition

The top 15 startups in the E-commerce & FinTech category:

Kuueza Ghana

Regxta Nigeria

Zeeh Africa Nigeria

AgroCenta Ghana

Shecluded Nigeria

eQUB Ethiopia

WamiAgro Limited Ghana

Kam aleon Limited Mozambique

Kam ioun Tunisia

eMaisha Pay Uganda

Happy Pay South Africa

CYTO | Financial Automation Angola

SAYNA Madagascar

PressPayNg Nigeria

Flex Finance Nigeria

The top 15 startups in the HealthTech category:

Parkers Mobile Clinic Nigeria

VIEBEG Rwanda

Gabbi Health Nigeria

MedSol AI Solutions South Africa

Reme-D Egypt

UltraTeb Egypt

iZola Kenya

Zuri Health Kenya

TIBU Health Kenya

QubX3D Egypt

Shezlong, Egypt

SafeSip Limited Tanzania

Sghartoon Tunisia

Natal Cares Nigeria

Doktorconnect Nigeria

The top 15 startups in the GreenTech category:

CABAX FARMS Nigeria

Trashcoin Nigeria

AgriEdge Morocco

GreenMorph Global Egypte

Plentify Afrique du Sud

Crop2Cash Nigeria

Munakyalo Agrofresh Uganda

Ecorich Solutions Limited Kenya

Prime Energy Cameroon

MellowVans South Africa

FLOEWS Nigeria

Cloudfret Morocco

Farmer Lifeline Kenya

ZED MOTORS Benin

Bekia Egypt

KEY FIGURES

3 categories

GreenTech, Health Tech, E-commerce & FinTech

492 applications

45 startups selected

3 winners announced at VivaTech 12 June 2025 on Stage One with one of them taking the Grand Prize

About Viva Technology

VivaTech accelerates innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major companies and investors responding to our world’s biggest challenges. Each year, over four exciting days in Paris, VivaTech creates Europe’s biggest technology and startup event, exploring the most disruptive topics in tech with world-premiere demos, launches and conferences in a collaborative ecosystem. This is where business meets innovation. Join us for the ninth edition of VivaTech 11-14 June 2025.

For more information go to our website at https://vivatechnology.com/media and follow us on social media @VivaTech.

About Deloitte Francophone Africa

With more than 1,600 employees, including 50 partners, based in 12 offices in French-speaking

Africa, Deloitte French-speaking Africa offers its clients local and tailor-made support thanks to its mastery of local issues. We have been working for more than 30 years in 19 French-speaking African countries in North, West and Central Africa. Our consulting, audit, legal and tax, financial advisory and risk advisory activities allow us to meet the expectations and needs of public and private players (Banks, Insurance, Telecom, Media, Technologies, Health, Consumer Business, etc.).

