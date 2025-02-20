2025 Budget: Fiscal Prudence and Investor Confidence Take Center Stage

As Ghana prepares to unveil its 2025 budget on March 11, the government faces a delicate balancing act: maintaining fiscal discipline while addressing pressing domestic needs and honoring international commitments.

Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and mounting public expectations, the themes of fiscal prudence and investor confidence have emerged as the cornerstones of the nation’s economic strategy.

Economists and financial analysts are urging the government to stay the course on fiscal consolidation, particularly in light of its ongoing $3 billion IMF Extended Credit Facility arrangement. Courage Boti, an economist at GCB Bank, captured the sentiment succinctly: “What investors are looking for from the budget is prudence—sustaining, in fact staying, the course. That is what I think everybody is looking out for.”

This call for restraint comes as the government grapples with competing priorities. On one hand, it must adhere to IMF-imposed borrowing caps, which limit external loans to $250 million for 2025. On the other, it faces pressure to deliver on election promises and address critical domestic challenges, such as the energy sector’s $2.5 billion legacy debt.

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the IMF program, signaling a willingness to balance international obligations with local realities. While the government has no immediate plans to exit or extend the program, it remains open to adjustments that reflect Ghana’s unique economic conditions.

This cautious approach has already yielded some positive results. On February 17, the government disbursed GH¢6.081 billion to bondholders under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, a move aimed at upholding investor trust and maintaining market stability. However, challenges persist, particularly in the energy sector, where the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) continues to grapple with perennial losses.

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), a domestic policy think tank, has called for the 2025 budget to include a comprehensive strategy to address these losses and restore financial sustainability. “Cutting the energy sector’s legacy debt is crucial for ensuring long-term economic health,” the IEA noted in a recent commentary.

To ensure continuity of essential services, Parliament has already approved a GH¢68.13 billion ‘mini-budget’ to fund government operations for the first quarter of 2025. This provisional measure is intended to prevent a government shutdown while laying the groundwork for the full budget presentation.

The upcoming budget is expected to serve as a credible roadmap for Ghana’s economic transformation, balancing ambition with fiscal responsibility. As Boti emphasized, “The budget should inspire further confidence, then we can see the cedi’s resilience supported. Hence, we can see the scope for further disinflation going forward.”

The cedi’s recent performance offers a glimmer of hope. Last week, it gained ground against the US dollar, closing at GH¢15.62—a 0.48% weekly improvement. However, it slipped slightly against the euro, dropping 0.31% to GH¢16.25, while holding steady against the British pound at GH¢19.50.

According to Databank’s market analysis, the cedi is expected to maintain its current position in the short term, with trading likely to stay between GH¢15.5 and 15.7 to the dollar. However, the longer-term outlook remains uncertain. Reduced foreign exchange inflows, combined with anticipated repatriation payments and rising demand, could exert pressure on the currency’s stability.

“The outlook for coming months remains cautious, with diminishing FX support amid repatriation and rising demand pressures potentially threatening the cedi’s stability,” Databank warned in a note.

In preparation for the budget presentation, an IMF staff team led by mission chief Stéphane Roudet visited Ghana from February 10 to 14. The team engaged in discussions with government officials and key stakeholders, focusing on the country’s macroeconomic outlook and policy direction. These discussions are expected to inform the policy framework underpinning the 2025 budget and assess progress under the IMF arrangement.

The World Bank has also weighed in, emphasizing the need for stringent fiscal reforms. It attributes Ghana’s persistent fiscal challenges to a lack of budget discipline, citing unchecked public spending and surging interest payments as key culprits.

As Ghana navigates these complex economic waters, the 2025 budget represents more than just a financial blueprint—it is a test of the government’s ability to inspire confidence, both at home and abroad. The stakes are high, and the path forward is fraught with challenges. But with prudence and foresight, Ghana may yet chart a course toward sustainable growth and stability.