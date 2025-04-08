2025 CFO Conference Drives Ethical and Innovative Finance in Africa

The 5th CFO & Public Finance Conference, held on April 3rd and 4th, 2025, at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, brought together Africa’s top finance minds under the theme: “Future Trends: The Next Wave of Sustainable Finance Innovation.”

The two-day event offered a powerful platform for dialogue, innovation, and recognition, drawing CFOs, finance executives, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the continent. The conference focused on emerging trends in sustainable finance, technological disruption, policy shifts, and regulatory advancements shaping Africa’s economic future.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave, emphasized the evolving role of finance in driving business transformation. “Finance is no longer just about crunching numbers. It’s about leveraging data, technology, and strategic insights to drive decisions that shape industries, economies, and governance,” he noted.

Mr Naphtal also highlighted the vital role finance professionals play behind the scenes, often without recognition, stating, “This conference is about acknowledging their real impact.”

In a landmark policy announcement, Mr. Frederick Amissah, Technical Adviser to Ghana’s Finance Minister, unveiled a series of sweeping reforms to tackle financial mismanagement in the public sector. These reforms were prompted by the discovery of over GHS 200 billion worth of unauthorized public contracts.

Amissah also announced the creation of an independent debt management office and the introduction of a cap on Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio. “These measures are aimed at enforcing fiscal discipline, reducing waste, and ensuring economic sustainability,” he stated.

The conference also featured an impactful keynote from Augustine Addo, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), who championed ethical finance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting. Addo described ethical finance as a key pillar of sustainable business, urging organizations to align financial strategies with societal and environmental responsibilities.

He stressed the need for accountants to evolve with the times, integrating multi-disciplinary skills and leveraging artificial intelligence. According to Addo, the accountant of tomorrow must master ESG reporting, lead with transparency, and utilize tools such as big data and cloud computing to optimize financial outcomes.

AWARD EVENT

At the 2025 CFO and Public Finance Awards, excellence in financial leadership and institutional impact took center stage as several distinguished organizations and professionals were recognized for their contributions.

Standard Chartered Bank emerged as a double award winner, receiving accolades for Best Bank Financing Community Impact Initiatives and Best Bank in Investment and Wealth Management. These honors highlight the bank’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion and supporting wealth creation efforts across the region.

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) was named Export Trade Facilitator Provider of the Year, a recognition of its significant role in boosting Ghana’s export sector. Adding to the achievement, GEPA’s Finance Director, Bernice Ampofo, was listed among the Top 50 CFOs of the Year.

Among other celebrated financial leaders were Adefemi Ogundele, CFO at First Pension Custodian in Nigeria; Stevens Mwanje, CFO of Uganda’s National Social Security Fund; Ashish Khemka, Director of Finance and Operations at Lagos Free Zone; Tamsir Sallah, Director of Finance at the Gambia Ports Authority; Henry Agyeman Boateng, Director of Finance at GIFEC; and Albert Larweh Asante, CFO and Executive Director at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana. Their recognition reflects a growing emphasis on innovation, transparency, and impact in public and corporate finance across Africa.

Several notable awards were presented at the event, recognizing excellence across the finance and public sectors. John Awuah, CEO of the Ghana Association of Banks, was honoured with the Outstanding Leadership in Banking Award, while Associate Professor of Finance, Vera Ogeh Fiador, was named Finance Personality of the Year. Eva Esselba Mends, Chief Director at Ghana’s Ministry of Finance, was celebrated as the Public Finance Woman of the Year.

In the ESG and sustainability category, Kwadwo Kwakye Gyan, Head of Risk & Sustainability at the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, was recognised as the ESG & Sustainability Personality of the Year. Leonard Mkude, Accountant General of the United Republic of Tanzania, received the prestigious Public Sector Finance Leader of the Year Award for his groundbreaking leadership in fiscal reform.

The Finance Team of the Accountant General of Tanzania emerged as the winner of the Gold Award for Finance Team of the Year. Ghana Water secured the Silver Award, while NSSF Uganda took home the Bronze.

About The CFO Magazine

TheCFO Magazine is a free enthralling magazine that offers special reports emphasizing insight, analysis, context and debate, reviews, interviews and policies geared specifically for finance executives.

About InstinctWave

Headquartered in the UK, InstinctWave is an ISO Certified B2B event & media and digital consultancy firm, with a track record in hosting premium events across Africa.

With its footprints in Ghana, Nigeria, UK, Kenya, Tanzania, Liberia, and Rwanda, the InstinctWave group has successfully developed and grown the Ghana Information Technology &Telecom Awards (GITTA) in its 13th year, the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards in its 5th year, Tech Innovation Awards in its 8th year, Africa Digital Economy Summit & Awards in its 8th year, Africa Human Resource Innovation Awards in its 5th year, the Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards in its 6th Year and other industry related events in Africa.