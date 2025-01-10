2025 Ghana CEO and Industrial Awards set for May 

Kensvic Communications Limited has announced the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated Ghana CEO and Industrial Awards 2025, an annual event dedicated to honoring exemplary leadership, innovation, and impact across Ghana’s corporate and industrial landscapes.

Set to celebrate individuals and organizations shaping the future of Ghana, the awards feature expanded categories designed to highlight achievements in a wide range of professions.

These include: Business Owners and CEOs, Entrepreneurs, Architects and Urban Planners, Legal Experts and Human Rights Advocates, Human Resource (HR) Professionals, Marketing Coordinators, Politicians and Members of Parliament (MPs), Educators and Academics, Healthcare Practitioners, Technology Innovators, Media and Communication Specialist.

Nominations opened on January 17, 2025, inviting individuals, organizations, and stakeholders to submit entries for personalities and entities that have demonstrated unparalleled excellence and commitment to driving growth, innovation, and societal transformation.

Speaking at the launch event in Accra, Ms. Victoria Akosua Amankwaa an Event Consultant at Kensvic Communications Limited emphasized the importance of the awards in fostering a culture of excellence and ethical leadership.

“This event serves as a platform to recognize leaders who are not only making waves in their industries but also contributing significantly to Ghana’s socio-economic development,” the spokesperson stated.

The nomination process is designed to ensure transparency and inclusivity, with an independent panel of experts set to evaluate submissions based on key criteria, including: Leadership Excellence, Innovative Practices, Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability and Ethical Standards and Contributions to National Development.

Entries can be submitted online via the official Kensvic Communications Limited website or at designated centers nationwide.

The deadline for nominations is March 1st, 2025, and the award ceremony is scheduled to take place in May this year in Accra, promising a glamorous evening of celebration and networking.