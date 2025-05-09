2025 Ghana Fashion Week Houston set to showcase contemporary brands

The 2025 Ghana Fashion Week promises lots of excitement as the hottest traditional fashion brands will be outdoored in Houston, TX, United States of America (USA).

The event, which runs from May 24 to 26, 2025, will feature runway displays and presentations.

The fashion week would see Ghanaian designers converge in Houston to showcase the various collections and designers in Houston, TX.

The three-day spectacle would welcome some top models from around the world as they dazzle patrons with their unique outfits.

From the silky ‘Kaba and Slit’ to the kingly smock attires, the rich tapestry of Ghanaian culture and Ghanaian dress styles that represent a fusion of traditional motifs and contemporary fashion would be showcased.

The Ghana Fashion Week would also line up established and emerging Ghanaian brands who would be presenting the collections to the diaspora.

Ghanaian fashion brands who have thrived with their works in the United States of America would also be recognised and awarded at the event.