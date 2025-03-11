2025 National Women’s Summit & Expo: MTN Ghana Champions Women’s Business Growth

As part of the activities to commemorate International Women’s Day, MT Ghana, in collaboration with Charter House and Geisha Soap, organized the 2025 National Women’s Summit & Expo at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

The summit held in a grand style, offered a dynamic platform for women entrepreneurs, business leaders, and key stakeholders to engage in thought-provoking discussions on challenges and opportunities in the business and corporate world.

The event attracted over 500 women, underscoring a strong collective commitment to advancing women’s empowerment and economic growth.

MTN Ghana’s Commitment to Women in Business

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Overcoming Barriers to Growth of Women in Business & MSMEs,” Madam Angela Mensah-Poku, Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Ghana, emphasized the company’s dedication to supporting women-led businesses, particularly in the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.

“This is our second year supporting the Women’s Summit. We recognize that achieving economic parity requires empowering women, especially in the informal sector. Many of these businesses struggle with access to capital, and as a digital solutions provider, MTN is committed to bridging this gap through technology,” she stated.

She announced that MTN Ghana will soon launch a new product aimed at women entrepreneurs by providing digital tools, market access,, and capacity-building programs.

Addressing Challenges in the Informal Sector

Angela Mensah-Poku highlighted some of the major challenges faced by women in business, particularly in securing funding.

“Many women entrepreneurs operate in the informal sector without the necessary documentation for bank loans. However, through our MoMo platform and digital credit scoring technology, we are exploring ways to help them access financing. By working with banks and SME-focused organizations, we aim to create alternative solutions that recognize digital transactions as proof of financial credibility,” she explained.

She further emphasized the importance of partnerships in bookkeeping, marketing, and business development training to equip women with the skills needed for sustainable growth.

The Role of Technology in Women’s Empowerment

Angela Mensah-Poku also underscored how technology can be a game-changer for women in business.

“Technology is not just about AI and robotics; it’s about practical solutions like mobile money, social media, and digital marketing. Many women juggle multiple responsibilities, and digital tools can help them manage their businesses more efficiently. You don’t need expensive technology to grow—start small, use digital platforms, and scale up gradually.

“Nobody can hold you back except yourself. Women make up 51% of Ghana’s population, and we must be active participants in the economy. With the right mindset, tools, and support, we can break barriers and create lasting change,” Angela Mensah-Poku ,” she advised.

Deloris Frimpong Manso Shares Her Entrepreneurial Journey

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay, also shared her journey from a young media professional to a successful business mogul.

“When I started my media career 17 years ago, I faced many challenges, including language barriers and industry biases. However, I stayed focused on my vision. The same determination drove me to start my food business with just one container of mackerel. Today, we have multiple product lines and are expanding into manufacturing in Ghana,” she said.

Delay emphasized the importance of resilience and financial independence in entrepreneurship, encouraging women to leverage technology and strategic partnerships to grow their businesses.

Affirmative Action Law to Boost Women’s Participation in Business

The Coordinator of the Affirmative Action Law Coalition, Ms. Becky Ahadzi, also emphasized the crucial role of the upcoming Affirmative Action Law in promoting gender equality and creating opportunities for women in business.

She outlined key provisions of the law designed to ensure structured support for women entrepreneurs across various sectors, including access to funding and fair representation in workplaces.

Gender-Responsive Policies and Access to Funding

According to Ms. Ahadzi, the law mandates every ministry, agency, and sector to develop policies and programs that prioritize gender inclusivity.

“The law ensures that resources are allocated to support women in business by requiring a specific percentage of funds to be directed towards women-led enterprises,” she stated.

Tax Incentives for Gender Inclusion

Ms. Ahadzi highlighted a provision in Section 24 of the law that offers tax incentives to private employers who achieve at least 30% female representation at all levels—from boardrooms to managerial and staff positions.

“Companies that meet this criterion will receive a certification, entitling them to tax exemptions and preferential treatment in government contracts,” she explained.

Protection Against Discrimination and Harassment

A significant aspect of the law is its protection against gender-based discrimination and workplace harassment. She noted that it would be an offense to disqualify, intimidate, or harass women based on their gender.

“Women facing such challenges can report directly to the police, file a complaint with institutions such as CHRAJ or the National Labour Commission, or even initiate a legal suit against the perpetrator,” she added. Offenders could face fines or imprisonment of up to 12 months.

Mandatory Gender Policies for Organizations

The law also requires both private and public institutions to establish gender policies that create a safe and inclusive work environment for women. “Companies must be intentional about ensuring maternity leave, proper workplace facilities, and fair policies that support female employees,” Ms. Ahadzi stressed.

She urged women entrepreneurs to leverage these legal provisions to enhance their participation in business, emphasizing that gender equity benefits not only women but also the economy as a whole.

