2025 Prophecies: “Ghana Will Regret Voting Mahama, Ex-President To Die” – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released part of his 2025 prophecies for the nation of Ghana.

At the release on Friday, 20th of December, 2024, Primate Ayodele revealed that 2025 will not be palatable for Ghanaians as they will regret voting John Mahama as president.

He revealed that the prophets who prayed for Mahama would regret it as his economic strategy would fail. He made it known that there would be deception and prosperity would be far from Ghana.

“Ghana: The country will regret voting for Mahama. Even prophets who prayed for him will regret. His economy strategy will fail. The government of Mahama will be deceived and his government will not bring prosperity to Ghanaians.”

The man of God stated that he foresees members of parliament fighting while a prominent former president will die. He stated that a moment will come when Ghanaians will beg the incumbent VP, Mahamadu Bawumia for not voting for him.

“I also see the MPs fighting. Ghana will lose a prominent former president and I see that the people who voted Mahama will not enjoy him. Mahama is hopelessness for Ghanaians. There will be a moment when Ghanaians will beg Bawumia, Mahama is coming to do nothing. There will be ethnicity crisis, fighting, security operatives fighting themselves.”