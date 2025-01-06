2025 Supercoppa Italiana Final: Inter Milan and AC Milan to Renew Derby della Madonnina Rivalry in Riyadh

The 2025 Supercoppa Italiana final will feature an exhilarating clash between Inter Milan and AC Milan today, January 6, at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Known for their fierce rivalry, the Derby della Madonnina promises to be a dramatic encounter with much more at stake than just a title.

Inter Milan, aiming for their fourth consecutive Supercoppa Italiana title, secured their spot in the final with a dominant 2-0 win over Atalanta in the semi-finals. Under the guidance of coach Simone Inzaghi, the Nerazzurri are looking to equal Juventus’ record of nine titles. However, they will be without forward Marcus Thuram due to injury, and Mehdi Taremi is expected to start alongside Lautaro Martínez in attack.

AC Milan, under new coach Sérgio Conceição, are keen to make a mark in this season’s competition. After a 2-1 comeback victory over Juventus in their semi-final, which featured an own goal by Juventus’ Federico Gatti, Milan are looking to seize the Supercoppa title and gain much-needed momentum in the early stages of the new managerial era. Christian Pulisic, recently returned from injury, played a crucial role in the equalizer and will be integral to Milan’s hopes.

This year’s meeting of the two Milan giants carries immense historical weight. The Derby della Madonnina has been the stage for memorable moments in the Supercoppa Italiana’s history. One of the most iconic encounters took place in 2011 when a resurgent AC Milan, led by Zlatan Ibrahimović, triumphed over Inter 2-1 in Beijing, marking their return to prominence. More recently, in 2022, Inter Milan dominated the Supercoppa final in Riyadh, defeating AC Milan 3-0, with Lautaro Martínez and Edin Džeko in excellent form.

Today’s final in Riyadh promises another high-octane contest, further cementing the Derby della Madonnina as one of the most captivating rivalries in world football. The match will kick off at 20:00 CET (19:00 GMT), and it will be available to stream live on CBS Sports Network and Supersport on DStv.

With both teams eager to make a statement, fans worldwide can expect a thrilling spectacle as two of Italy’s most decorated clubs battle it out for supremacy.