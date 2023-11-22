2026 FIFA WCQ:  Ghana loses to Comoros

The Black Stars of Ghana succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Comoros in the second group match of Group I in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



It was back-to-back wins for Comoros, who go top of Group I with six points, followed by Mali with four points, while Ghana and Madagascar have three points each.

The Central African Republic have a point in the group, while Chad are bottom with no points from two matches.

The Black Stars of Ghana, who were seeking revenge against Comoros who famously defeated them at the last Africa Cup of Nations, couldn’t avenge that loss as they fell again.

A first-half strike from Myziane Maolida ensured victory for Comoros, as the Black Stars couldn’t hit back.

It was a lacklustre performance from the Black Stars as they couldn’t create any clear-cut chances in the first half.

Despite a better second half, Comoros held firmly to their lead to secure all three points.

The Black Stars would be hoping to get back to winning ways in the third and fourth matches of the qualifiers, which are slated for June 2024.