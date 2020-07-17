Two thousand and sixty-five (2,065) Frontline Health Workers have been infected with COVID-19 since the nation recorded the first two cases on March 12, 2020.

Out of the figure, 1,870 had fully recovered, 183 are undergoing treatment at home and in isolation centres, while six have died.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, announced this in Accra at the bi-weekly media briefing organised by the Information Ministry, to update the public on the country’s COVID-19 Case Count and Management.

Giving the regional breakdown of the infections, he

said Ahafo recorded 24, Ashanti-245, Bono East-53, Bono-88, Central-295 and Eastern-343.

The rest are Greater Accra-588, North East-two, Oti-47, Savannah-two, Upper East-eleven, Upper West-15, Volta-63, Western-150 and Western North-41.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye lauded the health workers for their sacrifices and braveness despite the risk they faced in the line of duty.

He assured of government’s commitment to continue to provide the requisite Personal Protective Equipment to them to enhance their safety.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 695 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative case count to 26,125 as at July 13, 2020.

Of the statistics, 10,465 were recorded from the Routine Surveillance and 15,660 from the Enhanced Surveillance, with a total of 339,491 tests conducted so far.

There are, however, 22,270 recoveries/discharges, 3,716 active cases and death toll of 139.

These figures constitute backlog of cases collected between June 12 and July 12 from 52 districts in seven regions.

Advertisements