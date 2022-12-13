20th Accra Seniors Tennis Open ends

Patrons of this year’s edition of the annual Accra B B<C were thrilled by an impressive performance and coordination from players and organisers.

The weeklong championship saw over 350 professional players exhibit good tennis displays at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

Mr. Peter Annan, Tournament Coordinator, thanked participants for signing up and assured them of much fun next year.

He also expressed gratitude to their sponsors Japan Motors, Alisa Hotels, De – Simone Group, Barbisotte and Sons, Sic-Life, Atlantic Group, All Afraid Electrical, KLM, VRA, ATL, Dunlop Sport International, Baboo Sports, GOIL, Accra City Hotel, VEOLIN Ghana, Bank of Africa, Fedex, Voltic Mineral Water, Enginmac Laser, and CNC Technologies for making this year’s event a success.

In the finals of the tournament, Sisu Tomegah had a walkover on Tracy Ampah to win the Ladies Professional Singles, while Kate Coleman defeated Afia Oforiwa Aboagye in a 6-2, 6-4 match to win the ladies up to 39 singles.

In the doubles of the same category, the pair of Eugenia Asigri and Afia Oforiwaa Aboagye defeated Lola Mogaji and Shemimah Cobblah in a 6-3, 6-2 match while Evelyn Enunwah defeated Faustina Tagoe in a 6-4, 6-1 to win the women’s 40 plus singles.

In the Men professional singles, Samuel Antwi beat Johnson Acquah 6-2 7-6(3) while in the Men semi pro singles, Charlie Asomeni beat Isaac Dapaah 6-2 7-6(3). In the semi pro doubles, Eric Tetteh Nartey and Michael Steiner beat Seth Mingle and Benjamin N N Ababio by 7-6(5) 4-6 10-6.

Frederick Kenderick Atsu conquered Nicholson Nartey in the Men 30/34 Singles by 6-4, 6-2 while in the Men 35/44 singles, Bernard Nii Bortey had a walk over on James Wiafe.

The Men 35/44 Doubles had Prince Ablorh and Thomas Ohene-Effah beating James Wiafe and Felix Kabutey 6-4 6-1 while Isaac Aboagye Duah, President of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) defeated David Nawu 6-2, 6-1 in the Men 45/54 Singles.

The GTF President paired with Col Elikem Fiamavle to beat Godwin Ayindua and Amoako Atta 6-4 3-6 10-6 in the doubles while the Men 55/64 singles had Michael Safo beating George Mills 2-6 6-2 10-7 and Michael Safo together with Kobby Brew beat Paa Gran and /Bob Williams 9-8(3) in the doubles.

The men’s 65plus Singles had Asmal Ismail beating Nico Fukema 7-5 6-2 with the pair of Charles Sagoe and Nana Dadson defeating Albert Allotey and Ebo Mends 9-8(4) in the doubles.

Alfred Okang and Emefa Nukpe smashed Frank Quartey Simpson and Evelyn Enunwah 6-4 6-2 to win the mixed doubles.