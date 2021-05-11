Mustapha Ussif

Football fans in Ghana have been urged to learn lessons from a stadium stampede that killed 127 people in order to prevent a recurrence, Ghana’s Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif said here Sunday to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

On May 9, 2001, 127 football fans lost their lives in a stampede caused by the firing of tear gas by police following a decision by the referee in a crucial match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in a match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ussif said football should be used as an instrument for uniting the people despite the level of rivalry between the supporters. “We cannot give this day a worthy commemoration without picking lessons from what happened and the circumstances leading to the tragic loss,” he said.

“Sports, and for that matter, football, is one pillar upon which harmony and cohesion are built, no matter the rivalry. But on that fateful day, we missed the essence of the sport, and the effect was the unimaginable national tragedy we had,” he added.

The country, as part of efforts to prevent a recurrence of the football tragedy, has been commemorating the day ever since 2002. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFinance Minister says youth employment remains governments priority
Next articleYoung girls advised to maintain personal hygiene habits
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here