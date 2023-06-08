21 Days of Y’ello Care: MTN Empowers Ghanaian Entrepreneurs

The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, has urged Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to leverage technology to improve their businesses.

Stressing that taking advantage of new technologies and innovative marketing strategies would help them reach the world with their businesses and expand into new markets.

The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, gave the advice at a 3-day digital training session which was in held in Accra as part of the 21 days Y’ello Care Campaign which aimed at empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for their communities.

According to her, the training held in partnership with Engage Africa Now (ENA) was also targeted at equipping the beneficiaries with the requisite knowledge of digital and exceptional customer care skills to enable them to excel as entrepreneurs.

This year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care focus on the following projects: Youth Entrepreneurship Train-YET, Women-In-Action, and the Differently Abled.

Youth Entrepreneurship Train-YET

According to her, the Youth Entrepreneurship Train-YET initiative seeks to promote youth-led businesses in the digital space. MTN volunteers will take beneficiaries through customer service and social media training.

Women-In-Action

Touching on the Women-In-Action campaign, she said it focuses on indigenous local businesses in the shea butter space, smock weaving, fish mongering or smoking, palm oil, and basket weaving, among others. Volunteers will help to connect these businesses to bigger markets using smartphones and social media.

Differently Abled

Under the differently abled campaign, she noted that they will provide seed money and training to scale up the businesses of people who are differently abled.

Through this initiative, volunteers will provide financial training and customized solutions for such businesses.

According to her, by the end of the 21-Day of Y’ello Care Programme, they are hoping to impact roughly about 3000 people across the country.

The Country Director for Engage Africa Now (ENA) Mrs. Cecilia Amankwah entreated the participants to make judicious use of the skills they have acquired to enable them to unlock their potential.

However, she urged them not to downplay the power of social media but rather adopt it as a marketing tool to promote their businesses.

About 21 Days of Y’ello Care

The ‘21 days Y’ello Care Campaign’, starts on June 1, 2023 until June 21, 2023. This year’s Campaign is under the theme “Empowering Communities to Drive Economic Recovery”.

The aim is to inspire MTNers to heed the call to upskill local communities in order to drive economic activity and participation through focusing on digital skills training and digital job creation.

This is linked to MTN’s strategic priority to build digital skills for digital jobs aligned with the company’s Ambition 2025 Strategy.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh