21 Days of Y’ello Care: MTN, Engage Africa Now Equip  Youth-led businesses With Digital skills

As part of the 21 Days of Y’ello Care program MTN Ghana has taken another judicious step by partnering with Engage Africa Now (ENA) to equip Ghanaian youth-led businesses with digital skills to enable them to excel as entrepreneurs.

This year’s 21-Day of Y’ello Care Programme which is dubbed: “Empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for communities” aims at leveraging digital and financial tools as well as professional skills to assist grassroots-based entrepreneurs to unlock their potential.

The Senior Manager, Radio and Core Network Implementation of MTN Mr Emmanuel Afutu speaking at the digital training session which was held in Accra at the premises of Engage Africa Now (ENA), explained that the campaign focuses on the youth, women, and the differently abled.

“But today, MTN volunteers are taking the beneficiaries through the models of delivering exceptional customer service and social media training as means of helping them to promote their businesses.

In addition, a knowledge-sharing forum will be organized with volunteer entrepreneurs to deliver enterprise business solutions,” he explained.

Stressing that the training would go a long way to help the participants enhance their customer service delivery and also redefine the customer experience.

According to him, by the end of the 21-Day of Y’ello Care Programme, they are hoping to impact roughly about 3000 people across the country.

Women-In-Action

Under Women-In-Action this campaign will focus on indigenous local businesses in the shea butter space, smock weaving, fish mongering or smoking, palm oil, and basket weaving, among others. Volunteers will help to connect these businesses to bigger markets using smartphones and social media.

Differently Abled

While the differently abled campaign, will provide seed money and training to scale up the businesses of people who are differently abled.

Through this initiative, volunteers will provide financial training and customized solutions for such businesses. We will also share with them information on funding opportunities through an interactive session.

The Country Director for Engage Africa Now (ENA) Mrs. Cecilia Amankwah, noted that had been in operation since 2006 in Ghana and in five African countries with the main mission to heal, rescue and lift the underprivileged.

This she said, her outfit has been providing literacy and vocational skills to the masses enabling them to become economically independent.

According to her, Engage Now Africa’s desire is to equip the Ghanaian Adult Learner not only with literacy but with vocational skills as well.

However, she applauded MTN Ghana for the partnership, stressing that the “21 Days of Y’ello Care” would go a long way toward eradicating poverty in the country.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh