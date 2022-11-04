21 employees of AngloGold Ashanti graduate from UPS

Twenty-one employees of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine have graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) after completing a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development.

A statement issued by AngloGold Ashanti and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Post Graduate Diploma was a specialised programme jointly designed by the UPSA and AngloGold Ashanti (Obuasi Mine).

This is in line with the company’s training and development strategy to enhance the managerial and leadership capabilities and competencies of employees.

Employees in managerial roles were selected from all disciplines to participate in the programme.

The objective was to develop employees to take ownership of their jobs and to strive for excellence in their supervisory and managerial functions.

The statement said the programme, which was fused with practical sessions grounded in individual experiences and best practices, also introduced employees to concepts in finance to enable them to contribute meaningfully to addressing financial issues.

“AngloGold Ashanti believes in a productive and engaged workforce and will continue to remain committed to developing its human capital to innovate and drive operational excellence for safe operations.”