At least 21 people were injured in the protest against the appointment of Lebanese new prime minister in Beirut’s downtown on Tuesday, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

Thousands of Lebanese gathered in Beirut’s downtown to protest the appointment of Mustapha Adib as Lebanon’s prime minister a day earlier.

People’s gathering turned into violent protests with heavy clashes between security forces and demonstrators who attempted to break into the parliament square, forcing army forces to use tear gas to spread them.

Protesters voiced their concern about the appointment of the new prime minister as they consider him to represent the current ruling class.

They criticized the ruling class for not meeting their demands since the beginning of nationwide protests on Oct. 17 of last year.