21ST Anniversary Of The Triumph Of Democracy In Venezuela

On April 11, 2002, the legitimate, constitutional and democratically-elected government of Venezuela under the charismatic leadership of the late President Hugo Chavez suffered a setback after a small number of military officers announced a coup d’état against the elected President. It began with launching a campaign of arrests of political and civil leaders and the suppression of popular demonstrations against the coupists and declaring a state of emergency. The national media were houses were ransacked, journalist killed and a propaganda began broadcasting to the Venezuelan people that President Hugo Chavez had resigned and fled the capital to an unknown destination.

However, this was countered by Chavez’s daughter, Maria Gabriela Chavez, who released statement from his father and smuggled out by a soldier that refuted the propaganda as a bunch of lies. The statement was received by the international media and also aired to the Venezuelan people.

Washington immediately declared its support for the coupists led by the head of the business federation, Pedro Carmona, who assumed the presidency illegally. Two day after the coup, Carmona dissolved the Supreme Court and the National Assembly; arrested 20 Judges, 12 governors and all pro-Chavez mayors; declared the 1999 Constitution, developed through popular consultation and adopted by referendum, void; cancelled 49 of the Chavez government’s laws that benefited the poor, including increased royalties from oil and the land redistribution laws; demanded an end to oil export to Cuba, and demanded the development of close US-Venezuela ties. At the same time, the coupist military officers attempted to dissolve the Bolivarian project.

However, the wind began blowing against the new fascist dictatorship. On April 12, thousands of Chavez supporters took to the streets to resist the coupists and demanded for the return of the elected President, Hugo Chavez. On April 13, mass protests were organized across Venezuela to force the return of the elected President. Chavez supporters seized the radio and television stations, which had refused to broadcast the events unfolding in the streets. Sections of the military also remained loyal to Chavez.

The Police attacked the protesters with tear gas and live bullet, which ended in the killing of over forty (40) civilians in front of the presidential palace. Loyalist troops launched a counter offensive and with over 500, 000 people surrounding the presidential Palace in Caracas, The fascist dictator Carmona ran away and took refuge at the Tiuna Fort, south-west of Caracas.

Forty-seven (47) hours later on April 13, the coup was reversed and Chavez’s Vice-president Diosdado Cabello was sworn in as acting President, while Chavez was to arrive. Chavez was released from detention at Orchila Island and was immediately flown to Caracas, where an unprecedented crowd of civilians were waiting outside the Presidential Palace.

In a speech at the rally Chavez denounced the fascist coup against his elected government as “tyrannical, murderous, bourgeois, despotic, and subordinated to the White House,” and called on all Venezuelans to reflect on the importance of the popular victory of April 13, 2002.

While we condemn strongly the events of April 2002, declaring its strong condemnation of this military coup, the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) affirms its full solidarity with the Venezuelan people and their democratic civil forces, foremost of which is the United Socialist Party of Venezuelan (PSUV). We call for intensifying international solidarity with the Bolivarian Government of constitutional President Nicolas Maduro and the entire Venezuelan people in their courageous resistance to US sanctions and meddling mentality. We call for respect of the national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Long live President Nicolas Maduro!!

Long live PSUV!!

Long live Venezuela!!!

Signed:

Chief Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

International Executive Director (IED)

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS)