21st Century Library To Be Established For Ekon Community

The Cape Coast South Member of Parliament (MP), Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, is set to construct a GHC 400,000 modern library for the people of Ekon community, a suburb of Cape Coast, to enhance learning and aid digital transformation.

Contract for the 60-seater capacity library awarded to Mufti -AO Construction Limited., will have a modern Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment, a main library, computer room, office for staff, store room, washroom and a cafeteria.

It will help improve reading and learning among children and to also serve as a knowledge acquisition place for pupils and students in the Metropolis for them to gain the confidence to succeed in life.

At the sod cutting ceremony at Ekon on Monday, Mr Ricketts-Hagan said the edifice when completed, will serve the town and its surrounding communities.

He stated that it formed part of his commitment and social responsibility to support quality education to improve lives since education was key to development.

He envisaged that the ICT center will train young people to gain skills and knowledge in computer to prepare them for the available job markets in his quest to reduce unemployment in the area.

The MP disclosed that the library would have a projector and a screen to show films on developmental projects on agriculture, education, among other important aspects of education to enlighten them on developmental issues in the country.

On the importance of ICT, Mr Ricketts-Hagan said the world was advancing in technology and life-changing opportunities should be available to the people in that direction.

He said one of his core mandate was to improve the quality of life of the people through appropriate and sustainable interventions.

Mrs Dorcas Brenda Asare, the Metro Education Director, urged the students to desist from urinating around and destroying Government property but rather own them to help in the transformation agenda.

Mrs Asare who chaired the ceremony pledged the Directorate’s unflinching support towards the success of the project.

Mr Eugene Antwi, the Deputy Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority, express gratitude to the MP for such an innovative step and pleaded for sustainable measures to maintain the facility when built to achieve the desired result.