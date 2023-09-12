22 Demons have been triggered across the world on Sept. 11 – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has released another prophesy calling for serious prayers for Ghana and the world.

Speaking on Angel Fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ program today, the SEER, who was teaching about September 9 (9/11), said on September 9, there are lots of surprising things that have been activated across the world.

According to him, twenty-two (22) Demons have been triggered across the whole world from yesterday, September 11.

These Demons he said are referred to as “DIS” and these DIS control 50,000 demons.

The SEER noted that yesterday was 22 years since the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon in the United States, and exactly that day the DIS demons have been triggered with Four (4) of these demons coming into Ghana waters.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that the effects of these developments will be very disastrous on countries and nations across the world, stressing that from September 11, companies will collapse around the world; Ghana included.

“DIS has been released. This means Diseases. From yesterday to December 27, the world would be plunged into disease, fatigue, distress, discouragement, discomfort, disgrace, disappointment, and disablement.”

He pointed out that 22 years ago, this situation hit America hard, and there is the possibility that should anything happen, it can trigger another war, trigger another disease in America.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that from September 11 to 27th December, there is the greatest blessing and greatest Struggle, and people need to decide to work their way into the greatest blessings or the greatest disease.

In Ghana, he said many radio stations have been shut down in the spiritual real and that is sure to manifest in the physical as most of the radio stations would be sold because of debt.

Elaborating more on September 11, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah pointed out that the first flight that struck the Towers in New York was named Flight 11.

“New York is the 11th state in USA, New York City has 11 letters, the Flight hit the Pentagon and the name of the leader of the terrorist group which struck the Pentagon was also 11 letters. Look at this, the First flight that hit the Pentagon had 92 people; 2+9 = 11, the second Flight, Flight 77 had 65 people; 6+5 = 11. The country where the attack originated from, Afghanistan, also has 11 letters,” he explained.

Taking some scriptures from Deuteronomy 1: 2 “There is eleven days’ journey from Horeb by the way of mount Seir unto Kadeshbarnea,” and Exodus 13:17-18 “And it came to pass, when Pharaoh had let the people go, that God led them not through the way of the land of the Philistines, although that was near; for God said, Lest peradventure the people repent when they see war, and they return to Egypt: But God led the people about, through the way of the wilderness of the Red sea: and the children of Israel went up harnessed out of the land of Egypt.”

He said, it took the Israelites 11 days to complete that journey.

The SEER prayed for Ghana and the world and indicated that this is the period people should take their prayers seriously because the demons that have been released are in to destroy.