22 feared dead in ghastly crash on Kintampo Highway

A total of 22 people are feared dead in a ghastly road crash which occurred at Babator-kumah on the Kintampo highway in the Bono East Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the bodies of the deceased, comprising 18 males and four females, had since been deposited at the Kintampo Government Hospital mortuary for preservation.

Mr Emmanuel Akyeampong-Parry, the Bono East Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) confirmed the crash to the GNA but added the Authority “is gathering information.

The accident was said to have occurred on Sunday between 1100hours and 120 0hours, when a Yendi-Kumasi bound bus with registration number AS 4635-22 carrying 52 passengers crashed at the side of a heavy-duty truck with registration number GW 1127, loaded with tiles.

Though the cause of the accident remained unclear, a witness, one Sadique Mustapha told the GNA “the truck driver tried swerving a stationary truck” and in the process, veered into the other lane and crashing the bus.

Some of the surviving victims are said to be in critical condition but are responding to treatment at the same hospital.