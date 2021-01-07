At least 22 people were killed in two road accidents in a central state of Nigeria on Wednesday, a local official said.

Solomon Aghure, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kogi state, told media late Wednesday that the first accident happened earlier in the day on a road near Lokoja, Kogi State, leading to the deaths of 14 people.

The accident involved three vehicles and 26 people, Aghure said, adding that “11 women and three men died on the spot” while three others sustained various injuries.

The injured were taken to the hospital, he said.

Confirming the second incident, the official said eight people lost their lives in an accident along the Kabba-Ayere road in Kogi at about 11:30 p.m. (2230 GMT).

He said the accident involved a truck and a passenger bus, and “25 people, comprising 22 men, two women, and a female child” were involved in the accident.

He blamed the accidents on speed limit violations and dangerous driving.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. Enditem