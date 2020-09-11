PUL-E-KHUMRI, May 20, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Taliban militants attend a surrender ceremony in Pul-e-Khumri, capital of Baghlan province, Afghanistan, May 20, 2020. Fifteen Taliban militants surrendered and handed over their weapons in Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan on Wednesday, as the government has been trying to reconcile the insurgents after more than two decades of insurgency. (Photo by Sahel/Xinhua)
Afghan forces in crackdowns against militants have killed 22 Taliban fighters in the eastern Khost province, said a statement of the provincial police released here Friday.

According to the statement, the Taliban militants attacked police checkpoints in Qalandar district late Thursday, triggering a gun battle, but the militants fled away after leaving 10 bodies behind.

Similarly, fighting planes targeted a Taliban hideout in the neighboring Sabari district on Thursday, killing 12 insurgents, the statement added.

Without hinting at the possible casualties of security forces, the statement said that the crackdown on militants would continue until the area is cleared of the insurgents.

The Taliban outfit has yet to make comments.

