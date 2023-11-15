22 perishes in a bus-truck collision in Zimbabwe

Twenty-two people were killed when a minibus collided head-on with a heavy truck Tuesday night near Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, police confirmed Wednesday.</s

Two others were injured in the collision involving "a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 21 passengers on board" and "a DAF truck with one passenger on board" along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, Zimbabwe Republic Police said on the X social media platform, previously known as Twitter.

All 22 people on the minibus, including the driver, died on the spot, while the two on board the truck suffered injuries, reported The Herald, Zimbabwe's largest daily newspaper.