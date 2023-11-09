22 stations launched in Rwandan capital to monitor weather patterns

Rwandan authorities on Tuesday launched 22 weather stations which will help provide timely and accurate meteorological and hydrological data in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

The stations, launched during the celebrations to mark World Cities Day which fell on Oct. 31, comprised 15 hydrological stations and seven automated weather stations. They were installed in different parts of the city, which will facilitate the understanding of flooding risks, and measure wind speed and temperature to guide early warning systems among other things, according to officials.

Merard Mpabwanamaguru, an official in charge of urbanization, said information about weather patterns is crucial for planning purposes.

“The installed stations will enable the gathering of reliable data such as water levels that is necessary for planning purposes, designing of the city’s master plans as well as research on changing weather patterns,” said Mpabwanamaguru during the launch event.

Essential data will be collected automatically at the centers through automated sensors and transmission systems.

World Cities Day, established by the UN General Assembly in 2013 to underscore the significance of cities and promote sustainable urban development, is observed annually on Oct. 31 and was first celebrated in Shanghai, China, in 2014.