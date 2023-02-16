22 young people receive employable skills training

The National Youth Authority (NYA) is supporting 22 young people in the Bono East Region to acquire employable skills training.

The support is in line with the NYA’s Skills Towards Empowerment Programme (STEP) that enables young people to learn trade to help reduce the teeming youth unemployment.

According to Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NYA, the STEP programme was committed to develop the youth through employable skills training.

The beneficiaries would be taken through four models including hair dressing, dressing making, cosmetology and satellite installation.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony held in Techiman, the Bono East regional capital, Mr Nelson said the STEP was being implemented in 30 districts across the country.

Each of the 22 beneficiaries received apprenticeship tools and equipment including hair dryers, sewing machines, and satellite installations equipment.

Mr Ansah advised the beneficiaries to remain submissive to their trainers and be committed to the training to acquire the required skills and knowledge.

“The overall goal of the programme is to eradicate poverty through the creation of employment”, he said and noted that the “NYA is absorbing all expenses for the beneficiaries.”

Describing the STEP as laudable, Nana Twiniwaa Adoma, the Queen mother of the ‘Adonten’ Royal Family of the Techiman Traditional Council, commended the government for the support, saying the programme would make the youth self-sufficient.

One of the beneficiaries, Richmond Sarpong, also thanked the NYA for the support and expressed the hope that the programme would benefit more unemployed youth in the region.