A total of 2,253 final year Senior High School (SHS) students are writing this year’s WASSCE in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, Mr Michael Ignatius Anaisie, the Public Relation Officer Municipal Education Directorate said on Monday.

He said there were two public SHS namely, Dormaa Senior High School and Salvation Army Senior High School, presenting a total of 1,610 candidates and two private SHSs, the Adehyeman SHS and Christ Apostolic Church SHS that were sitting a total of 743 students for the Examination within the area.

Mr Ignatius Anaisie said this during an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Giving the breakdown of the number, he disclosed further that out of a total of 520 candidates from the Salvation Army SHS, 199 were males and 321 of them females.

He added that for the Adehyeman SHS, out of a total of 534 candidates presented, 263 comprised male and 271 were female, stressing that Dormaas alone had a total of 1,090 of the candidates while Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) had 109 of the candidates.

The PRO indicates that the GES had procured a total of 80 veronica buckets, 32 thermometer guns, 160 gallons liquid soap, 160 bundles tissue paper, 3,484 hand sanitiser, 10,452 face masks that had been distributed to both teachers and students.

He stated that temperature of each student was taken before they were allowed to enter the examination hall or classroom.

“Each student has two face masks, one sanitiser and there is a backup. A veronica bucket, liquid soap were placed in front of examination hall,” he added.

Students are taking Physics, Agriculture, Chemistry and Visuals for practical, and theory or main examination begins on 3rd August, he said.

