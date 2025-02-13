226% surge in heartbreak music: Spotify data unveils Ghana’s emotional Valentine’s Day story

When love hurts, most Ghanaian men turn up the music volume for comfort

Accra, Ghana – 14 February 2025 – Love and heartbreak are two sides of the same coin and for many, music is the glue that holds them together.

When relationships go south, Ghanaians don’t just cry into their pillows, they turn up the volume on their favourite heartbreak jams.

According to Spotify data, over the last three years, Ghanaian men have turned to sad music when dealing with heartbreak, with a whopping 68% of heartbreak song listeners on Spotify in Ghana being men, compared to only 31% of women.

This suggests that men, despite the usual “macho” talk, are the real softies when love goes sour or is lost, finding solace in heartbreak music.

Valentine’s Day, a day of love or heartbreak?

But here’s the real kicker, Ghana’s love for heartbreak music has skyrocketed by 226% over the past three years, especially on Valentine’s Day, clearly indicating that while some are popping champagne, others are drowning their sorrows in sad tunes.

The ultimate heartbreak songs in Ghana

When love takes a painful turn, Ghanaians seek solace in global heartbreak songs.

In 2024, the top five heartbreak songs streamed in Ghana were “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, “lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid, “Easy On Me” by Adele, “In The Stars” by Benson Boone and “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur.

The emotional weight of a breakup often finds expression in songs that resonate with raw vulnerability. These deeply expressive songs capture the essence of love lost and the pain of moving on.

Heartbreak hits harder in the evening

Interestingly, Ghanaians in general prefer to wallow in their emotions in the evening. The data indicates that heartbreak song streams peak around 6:00 PM, suggesting that as the day winds down, many turn to music as a means of processing their emotions.

Experience the full range of emotions this Valentine’s Day 2025, from joyous love to poignant heartbreak. Dive into Spotify Africa’s End In Tears for the ultimate heartbreak songs or set the mood with 100 Best African Love Songs.

