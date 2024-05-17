227 suspected terrorists killed by Nigerian army

At least 227 suspected terrorists were killed by troops in various anti-terror raids held across Nigeria in the past week, the military said Thursday.

A total of 529 others were arrested by troops, who raided many known hideouts of suspected terrorists in the most populous African nation, Edward Buba, the spokesman for the military, told reporters in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

During the period, the troops freed at least 253 hostages from their captors across the country, Buba said, adding a total of 231 assorted weapons and 6,441 assorted ammunition were also recovered by the troops.