A total of 228 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Morocco on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 14,607.

The number of people cured from the coronavirus increased to 10,639, with 466 new recoveries, Hind Ezzine, head of the Epidemic Diseases at the Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, said at a regular press briefing.

Ezzine added that the country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 240, after three new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Morocco on Tuesday imposed quarantine on the staff of three local prisons in Tangier, Safi and Moul El Bergui, as part of the efforts to contain the COVID-19 spread.

Meanwhile, the government announced a gradual reopening of mosques throughout the country for the daily five prayers as of July 15, excluding the Friday prayer.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to Morocco to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province has also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic. Enditem

