Tagoe dreams of annexing world title in limbo

Emmanuel Tagoe formmer International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight Champion, (31-1,15 KOs) has had his dreams of annexing the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Lightweight title delayed.

Tagoe was due to fight Denis Berinchyk of Ukraine in a final eliminator after America’s Ryan Garcia opted to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Interim title despite being ordered by WBO to fight the Ghanaian boxer.

But Tagoe has had his dreams crashed after the WBO Championship Committee cancelled the requirement for an eliminator altogether saying that “hereby reverses any and all past, present or future rulings regarding the sanction approval of one or more WBO championship elimination contests in the WBO lightweight division until further notice, effective immediately”.

The ruling by the committee sighted reasons of the uncertainty of international travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tagoe who has not lost a fight since 2004 is currently in Ghana and has fourteen days to file an appeal within the WBO.

