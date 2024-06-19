22Bet Ghana announces Euro 2024 goals madness giveaway

Football fans, get ready to turn your passion into winnings with 22Bet Ghana’s exciting Euro 2024 GOALS MADNESS giveaway! This is your chance to join in on the action, score big and win fantastic prizes throughout the Euro 2024 tournament.



HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

Comment with your details

Comment on the promotion posts with your MoMo number and 22Bet Ghana account ID. Include the hashtag #22BetAlwaysPays. This is your entry ticket to the daily draws and the grand prize!

Engage and win

Increase your chances by retweeting this and other daily #Euro2024 GOALS MADNESS posts. Stay active every day.

Score with every goal

For every goal scored during the tournament, 22Bet Ghana will pay GHS 300. This amount is multiplied by the number of goals scored and added to the previous day’s jackpot. For example, if there were 6 goals scored today and the previous day’s jackpot was GHS 3,000, the new jackpot will be 300 multiplied by 6, added to the GHS 3,000. This total amount is then shared among 22 lucky winners each day.

Daily winners

22 lucky participants will be selected as winners every day. Every matchday is an opportunity to win!

Participate every matchday

Join the giveaway on every matchday. The more you participate, the higher your chances of winning.

Grand prize

Have an active 22Bet Ghana account during #Euro2024 and qualify for the GRAND PRIZE on the final day of the tournament.

WHY CHOOSE 22BET?

Reliable payouts: #22BetAlwaysPays is a promise you can trust.

Daily opportunities: Every day brings a new chance to win with #22BetEuroDailyBet.

Ghana’s best betting experience: Enjoy the best betting experience in Ghana with 22Bet.



READY TO JOIN?