#WAHOAHM2021

The 22nd Ordinary Assembly of ECOWAS Health Ministers (AHM) will take place from 8 to 12 November in Abuja, Nigeria. The meeting is being organized by the West African Health Organization (WAHO) and is hosted by the Federal Minister of Health of Nigeria, H.E. Dr Emmanuel Osagie Ehanire. The AHM is an important annual event for the ECOWAS region that focuses on health policy development that improve the health of all ECOWAS citizens.

The five-day meeting will be conducted as follows:

8 November – Liaison Officers’ Meeting: WAHO has representatives in each ECOWAS Member State who serve as the liaison between WAHO and the Ministry of Health in their respective Member States. These liaison officers are also able to represent WAHO at certain in-country events. At this AHM meeting, the liaison officers will discuss WAHO’s activities within their individual countries, reiterate their roles and responsibilities and validate their 2020 Report and action plan.

8 & 9 November – Heads of NPHIs and COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce: As infectious diseases continue to affect the region, the significant role of the National Public Health Institutes (NPHIs) cannot be ignored. NPHIs are science-based organizations that promote health by coordinating public health functions and programs to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats, particularly infectious and non-infectious diseases. This meeting will provide meaningful resolutions to ending the current pandemic, and preparing for the next outbreak, while mitigating the effects of disease outbreaks on the general population.

9 & 10 November – Health Experts’ Meeting: A technical committee made up of health experts from the 15 ECOWAS Member States, will review key documents that will guide the approval and adoption by the Ministers of Health when they meet.

10 November – Partners Forum: WAHO’s current and potential future partners come together during the forum to discuss collaborative initiatives with WAHO.

11 November – WAHO Strategic Vision, 2030: Embedded staff from Tony Blair International will spearhead this meeting.

12 November – The ECOWAS Health Ministers’ Meeting: This is the climax of the AHM that aims to bring together all 15 ECOWAS Ministers of Health to take key decisions regarding the health of the ECOWAS citizens. At the conclusion of the meeting, a Final Communiqué is issued which highlights these key decisions and resolutions.

ECOWAS Member States

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Côte d’Ivoire

Gambia (The)

Ghana

Guinee

Guinee-Bissau

Liberia

Mali

Niger

Nigeria

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Togo