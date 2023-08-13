23 al-Shabab Terrorists Killed by Army in Somalia

The Somali National Army on Saturday killed 23 al-Shabab terrorists in the southern part of the country.

The Ministry of Defence said the three military operations were conducted in Bula-Fuley in the Bay region, during which the soldiers destroyed three al-Shabab bases.

“The 23 terrorists, including two commanders, were eliminated. Targets included a checkpoint, a garage for gathering explosives and an administrative office used by leaders,” the ministry said in a brief statement

The latest military operations came at a time when the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and its partners are preparing to conduct a joint technical assessment on phase one of ATMIS troop withdrawal which was concluded in June.

The government forces have sustained their attacks against al-Shabab since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an all-out war against the militants in 2022.

The president has vowed to flush out al-Shabab militants from their strongholds so as to protect the people and stop the spread of propaganda, intimidation and extremism in the country.