23 elephants killed by Tanzanian authorities to control human-wildlife conflicts

A Tanzanian cabinet minister said on Friday that 23 elephants were among 113 wild animals killed by wildlife authorities in the 2023/2024 financial year to control human-wildlife conflicts.

Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Angellah Kairuki told Xinhua that other animals killed during the financial year that started on July 1, 2023, and ended on June 30, 2024, were 18 buffaloes, 28 hippos, 21 crocodiles, three lions, nine hyenas, one leopard, and 10 monkeys.

Kairuki said the animals were killed after they had attacked villages in 73 districts across the nation, adding that 6,401 wild animals were driven back to game reserves and national parks before they raided human settlements in various parts of the country during the period under review.

The minister said the government continued taking measures to minimize human-wildlife conflicts, including buying new helicopters and drones for aerial patrols, recruiting more game rangers, and drilling water dams for wild animals during dry seasons.

Kairuki mentioned other measures such as the construction of more ranger stations, fitting adult elephants with global positioning system satellite collars, and the use of thunder flash, also known as stun grenade, recently developed by the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces, for driving away marauding elephants.